Submitted by Jerry House
The Oak Grove Island Couples Golf Association held its annual Golf for the Children tournament and auction Sept. 28 at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Oak Grove Island. This was the 13th tournament and auction and it raised $22,000 for Morningstar Children and Family Services. Through the last three tournaments OGI Couples Golf has raised over $55,000 for Morningstar CFS. The first 10 tournaments and auctions raised more than $130,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The tournament is all about having fun and supporting a local, worthwhile organization. It is not serious golf and one does not have to be a golfer to enjoy the day.
Each hole has a different set of rules with lots of fun for every level of golfer. A prime rib dinner is served following the golf. The silent auction is held the same day and contains many wonderful items thanks to the merchants and businesses from Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Savannah.
The 2020 tournament and auction will be held Sept. 26 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Pictured on the front row are Jerry and Sue House, tournament and auction chairmen, from left; Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morningstar CFS; Dorothy Mears, couples golf treasurer; Lisa Johnson, director of development Morningstar; and Carol Lester, couples golf.
On the back row are Chris Mears; Bubba Clark, head golf pro at Heritage Oaks Golf Club; Ron Cafferty; Steve Dawson, owner of Heritage Oaks Golf Club; and Jim and Lillie Smith.