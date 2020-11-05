The Oak Grove Island (OGI) Couples Golf Association held its 14th annual charity golf tournament. The group held its first tournament in 2007 with 16 couples playing.
A $600 collection was given to the American Cancer Society in honor of Ed Peede, an Oak Grove resident.
From that modest beginning, the event has grown to 55 couples playing in 2020, with over $32,000 raised for Morningstar Children & Family Services during the 2020 tournament.
Through the first 10 years, the Couples Golf Tournament and Auction raised $130,000 for the American Cancer Society.
In 2017, the group selected Morningstar as beneficiary.
Since the partnership began, over $81,000 has been raised to support the children Morningstar serves.
This year, the silent auction alone raised over $10,000, due to the wonderful support of local and regional merchants.
The OGI Couples Golf Association is greatly appreciative of this support and our efforts to support the children at Morningstar. Next year, the event is slated for Sept. 25, 2021.