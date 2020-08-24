Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Sara Reynolds, R.N., BSN, in recognition of the care and compassion she provides every day to patients and their family members.
Reynolds has been a health system team member since 2011. She was nominated for the award by a family after dealing with what they called a “dark time in their lives.”
She was presented with the DAISY Award by Judith Henson, R.N., BSN, MSA, vice-president of patient care services, in front of her peers, health system leadership and physicians. She also received “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, and Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls, donated by owners, and siblings, Paul and Mary Kay Spence.
Created by The DAISY Foundation—an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System—the DAISY Award was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.