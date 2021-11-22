Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses to Moorea Pierce, R.N., BSN, in recognition of the kindness and compassion she provides every day to her patients.
A registered nurse on 4 St. Simons Tower at the Brunswick Campus, Pierce, R.N., BSN, was nominated for The DAISY Award by April Vezmar, a patient she cared for.
Pierce also received “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, and Grandy’s Sinnamon® Rolls, donated by owners, and siblings, Paul and Mary Kay Spence.
Moore is pictured.