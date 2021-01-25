Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the BEE Award to Norah Galvin, RT(N), (CT), CNMT in recognition of her quick, life-saving response when noticing a man in distress in the health system’s parking lot.
A nuclear medicine technologist at the Brunswick hospital’s radiology department, Galvin was nominated for the BEE Award by her co-worker. The BEE Award honors and recognizes team members outside of nursing who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).
Galvin returned from picking up lunch and found a man in distress in the Parkwood Drive visitor’s parking lot. He collapsed and stopped breathing, while trying to help his ill brother to the emergency room. Galvin ran over to assist. She started chest compressions, which she continued for several minutes until the medics arrived.
Galvin was presented with a BEE Award plaque and certificate by Scott Wilson, MSA, CRA, director of imaging services, in front of her peers and health system leadership. She also received a BEE pin, balloons, honey danishes to share with her team, and a bouquet of flowers. Galvin is pictured.