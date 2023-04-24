Submitted by Jan Carriker
The National Society of the Colonial Dames (NSCDA) recently announced the winners of its National Essay Contest.
Anna Counts and Gillian Sullivan, students at Frederica Academy, are national winners of the NSCDA Essay Contest. Students of Bo Yeargan were asked to write an essay on the topic, “Examine the US Constitution as a whole and explain why you think it does or does not fully protect the Right to Vote.” Winners receive full tuition and travel to Washington Workshops “Congressional Seminar,” a week long adventure in our nations capital. Pictured are Anna Counts, from left, Bo Yeargan and Gillian Sullivan.