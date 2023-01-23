Submitted by Jen Tacbas
Great Books for Kids, in partnership with Woodbine Public Library, recently held a Christmas Storytime. Seventy children, parents and grandparents were delighted when Santa arrived to hear the story.
Great Books for Kids’ founder, Jen Tacbas, read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, which is an illustrated book based on a Ukrainian folktale. Afterward, Tacbas gifted a copy of the book and a candy cane to every child who attended. She asked for Santa’s help with passing them out. The children also had the opportunity to write letters to Santa, color candy cane pictures, construct with Magna-Tiles and take photos with Santa for an afternoon of Christmas spirit.
Tacbas hopes to expand her story time and book gifting events in 2023 to reach additional libraries and counties. To learn more about Great Books for Kids, visit https://greatbooksforkids.org. Pictured are Santa, left, and Tacbas.