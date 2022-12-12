Submitted by Jen Tacbas
Local nonprofit Great Books for Kids and the Woodbine Public Library continued their new partnership in November to bring the community an Autumn Story Time two days before Thanksgiving. Forty-nine children, parents and grandparents attended. Librarian Taylor Sly read a Native American-themed book titled “Fry Bread” and passed out a copy of a fry bread recipe to the children. Great Books for Kids founder, Jen Tacbas, read “How to Catch a Turkey” and gifted a copy of the book to each child who attended. Afterward, the children colored images of turkeys and wrote out reasons they were thankful this year.
The next story time will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 the Woodbine Public Library. Tacbas will read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, the children will receive a copy of the book to take home, and they will be able to visit with a very special guest: Santa!
Pictured is Tacbas, center, with the children holding the book they received for their homes.