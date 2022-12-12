120622_tacbas
Buy Now

Submitted by Jen Tacbas

Local nonprofit Great Books for Kids and the Woodbine Public Library continued their new partnership in November to bring the community an Autumn Story Time two days before Thanksgiving. Forty-nine children, parents and grandparents attended. Librarian Taylor Sly read a Native American-themed book titled “Fry Bread” and passed out a copy of a fry bread recipe to the children. Great Books for Kids founder, Jen Tacbas, read “How to Catch a Turkey” and gifted a copy of the book to each child who attended. Afterward, the children colored images of turkeys and wrote out reasons they were thankful this year.

The next story time will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 the Woodbine Public Library. Tacbas will read “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, the children will receive a copy of the book to take home, and they will be able to visit with a very special guest: Santa!

Pictured is Tacbas, center, with the children holding the book they received for their homes.

More from this section

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…

Glynn Visual Arts hosts Holiday Art Market

Glynn Visual Arts hosts Holiday Art Market

The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the state Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.

Grits & Issues previews upcoming session

Grits & Issues previews upcoming session

They addressed that and other issues before the largest crowd ever — more than 400 people — at the annual Grits & Issues session Friday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center,