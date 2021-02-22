Submitted by Lynn Stephens
No Kill Glynn County recently announced it was awarded a $10,000 spay and neuter grant from the Georgia Department Of Agriculture.
For those in need of assistance with the cost of spay or neutering a pet, please text Lynn at 912-223-4279 with the following information: 1. Dog or cat. 2. Male or female. 3. Age 4. Breed. 5. Good time to receive calls. No Kill Glynn County will do its best to offer aid. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Nicola Overman of the Pet Doctor.
For more information, visit www.nokillglynncounty.org.
Pictured in front are Shelly Bydlinski of NKGC and Lindsey Pegram of the Pet Doctor. Standing are Dr. Overman, from left, Alison Whitten, Lynn Stephens of NKGC, Mandy Ryals.