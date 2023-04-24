Submitted by Laura Moor
Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and the Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare recently donated to No Kill Glynn County.
This is the 13th year funds will be going to this cause through nonprofits in Glynn County. No Kill Glynn County Inc. is 2023’s first recipient. These funds enabled the nonprofit to reach a matching challenge goal.
The Baumels established the Raymond & Elizabeth Baumel and the Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare at the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
Pictured are Mary Root, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation Board, Tuscan with Caroline Blackshear of No Kill Glynn Inc. and Laura Moore, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation chief operating officer and chief financial officer.