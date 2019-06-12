Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Lt. Comm. Michael Rickett is the senior naval science instructor for the Brunswick High School NJROTC. He is retired from the Navy after 30 years of service. He told of his work with the junior ROTC students and of upcoming Memorial Day as a huge celebration. It used to be called Decoration Day, but in 1966 was changed to Memorial Day and honors those who have died in service to the country. Pictured are Kiwanis Veterans, Ray Colglazier, from left; Nick Hart, Bob Knapp; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Lt. Comm. Rickett; Robert Gibbons, Glynn Post 507; and Kiwanis veteran Mark Kase.