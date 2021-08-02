Submitted by Steven Floyd
Newly hired Chief Jacques Battiste of the Glynn County Police Department spoke to about 50 members of the Exchange Club of Brunswick during its weekly meeting.
Battiste told the club about his plans to enhance the police department. He also shared that he is working on his Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certification and getting to know all of the officers.
Pictured are Mitch Strickland, president-elect, from left; Ricky Evans, assistant chief; Bill Foster, president, and Chief Battiste.