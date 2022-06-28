Submitted by Jim Kielt
Golden Isles Veterans Village (GIVV) recently appointed Dr. Nelbert St. Clair to its board of directors. St. Clair is a professor of cyber defense at the College of Coastal Georgia.
He is also the director of the Coast Cyber Center, a nonprofit center aimed at providing IT services to nonprofit and small businesses. St. Clair has 23 years of military knowledge and experience in leadership and security including two National Guard deployments to GIVV. He will focus on internet access, village security and computer education.
Pictured is Dr. Nelbert St. Clair.