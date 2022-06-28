070822_appointed
Buy Now

Submitted by Jim Kielt

Golden Isles Veterans Village (GIVV) recently appointed Dr. Nelbert St. Clair to its board of directors. St. Clair is a professor of cyber defense at the College of Coastal Georgia.

He is also the director of the Coast Cyber Center, a nonprofit center aimed at providing IT services to nonprofit and small businesses. St. Clair has 23 years of military knowledge and experience in leadership and security including two National Guard deployments to GIVV. He will focus on internet access, village security and computer education.

Pictured is Dr. Nelbert St. Clair.

More from this section

Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Saturday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at a federal level.

Oh say, can you spa!

Oh say, can you spa!

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but some areas are stubborn – like that belly pooch, the dun lap, or upper arms. Now you have the freedom to get body sculpting procedures done in an office setting! Dr. Diane Bowen, at Golden I…