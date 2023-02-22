022723_jekyllgardenclub 2
Submitted by Christie Kinsey

Members of the newly formed Garden Club of Jekyll Island recently registered with the Garden Club of Georgia Inc. Its purpose is to bring together a group of individuals with a love of gardening for the purpose of education, beautification and service to its neighbors and community.

Pictured are 14 of its 21 charter members. On the front row are JoAnn Buisson, from left, Stephanie Hooks, president; Teri Patrick, secretary; Susie Corbett and Linda Wunder. On the second row are Judy Hartley, from left, Teri Gerry, Lynn Van Iderstyne, Shelly Gardner, Christie Kinsey, vice president, and Susan Rodgers, secretary.

On the third row are Carole Baker, from left, Andie Newell and Michelle Anderson.

