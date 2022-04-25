Submitted by Jennifer Krouse
The recently installed MLK Trail, Inez Williams Park, MLK Median and Miller Park community orchards were symbolically unveiled with the celebration of the new Palmetto Park orchard location, bringing the total Brunswick Community Orchards to 12.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has secured grants and donations for a “patchwork of edible orchards” across the city of Brunswick. Citrus groves (oranges and grapefruits) are planted in heavily pedestrian traveled public spaces, and when mature, the resulting fruit is available for passersby to enjoy a healthy snack.
Pictured are Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin, from left; Georgia Forestry Commission’s Robert Seamans Jr; Coastal Greenery’s Jamie Solis, Justin Hersey, Michael Stalvey; Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Jim Jacobs, Lea King-Badyna; Brunswick Downtown Development Authority’s Courtney Prince, Jennifer Krouse, Mathew Hill, Whitney Herndon, Lisa Jordan; Forward Brunswick’s Erin Granados.