Submitted by Robert Turner
Needwood Middle School’s Model United Nations team earned Distinguished School Delegation honors at the 22nd Annual Coastal Georgia Middle School Model United Nations Conference held Feb. 21 on the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University in Savannah.
Several students brought home individual honors. Leading the way was Lily Tillman who earned Outstanding Delegate representing Afghanistan in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Distinguished Delegate honors went to Ogden House representing France in the Security Council, Lindsey Howell and Brianna Hester representing France in the General Assembly and Liam Maline representing the Dominican Republic in the General Assembly. Ethan Howell and Ian Moore earned honorable mentions representing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the General Assembly. The students are pictured after the competition.