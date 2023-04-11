041123_doctorsday
Submitted by Laura Young

National Doctors’ Day was recently celebrated by the Southeast Georgia Health System. The week-long celebration included specialty coffee carts by Wake Up Coffee, car washes by Russell’s Exclusive Detailing Service, chair massages by Salt Air Massage, sweet treats/baked goods from volunteer services and a breakfast and luncheon hosted by the health system. In addition to these activities, charitable donations were also made on their behalf.

To honor the Brunswick hospital’s medical staff, the health system made a $2,500 donation to Safe Harbor Children’s Center.

Pictured are members of the Brunswick hospital’s staff including Amanda Hunt, director of medical staff services, from left; Scott Raynes, MBA, MA, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Children’s Center; Michelle Fasig, director of development and marketing for Safe Harbor Children’s Center; and Dr. Denny A. Carter, chief of the medical staff at the Brunswick hospital.

