Submitted by Carolyn Tinkham
The National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) Golden Isles recently held a civic dinner for mental health awareness.
Attendees included Alan Huth, NAMI Golden Isles member, from left; Carolyn Tinkham, NAMI Golden Isles member; the Rev. Wright Culpepper, First United Methodist Church of Brunswick; Major Gary Post, Brunswick Police Department; Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey; Sherena Arrington, assistant to Senator William Ligon; Dr. Mark Johnson, CEO of Gateway Behavioral Health Services; Gio Vilomar, NAMI Golden Isles member and facilitator for the dinner.