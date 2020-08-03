Submitted by Gwen Atkinson
The Brunswick chapter for the NAACP has recognized two members of the 2020 graduating class to receive a $500 scholarship.
Verna Li, a recent graduate of Brunswick High School, will be attending University of Georgia in the fall majoring in business. Her goal is to become an entrepreneur.
Elaysha Brown, a recent graduate of Glynn Academy, will be attending University of Georgia in the fall. Her goal is to become a corporate lawyer.
Two students were selected as $1,000 scholarship recipients in collaboration with the Southeast Georgia Health System; both plan to continue pursuing a degree in the field of Health and Science.
Nataysha Woods, a recent graduate of Brunswick High School, will be attending University of Georgia in the fall majoring in biology. Her goal is to become a neuropsychiatrist.
Zuri Patrick, a recent graduate of Glynn Academy, will be attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in the fall majoring in Rehabilitation Science.
Her goal is to become a physical therapist and become an owner of a clinic.