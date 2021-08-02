Submitted by Gwen Atkinson-Williams
At the July general membership meeting, the Brunswick Branch of the NAACP recognized two members of the 2021 graduating class to each receive a $300 scholarship.
Seren Thomas-Jackson, a recent graduate of Brunswick High School, will be attending Kennesaw State University in the fall, majoring in education. Her goal is to become an elementary school teacher.
Kierra King, a recent graduate of Glynn Academy, will be attending Georgia State University in the fall, majoring in psychology. Her goal is to become a psychiatrist.
Also, in collaboration with Southeast Georgia Health System, two students were selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship each for the Southeast Georgia Health System/Brunswick NAACP Scholarship for Clinical Education. Both students plan to continue pursuing a degree in the field of health and science.
Isabella Antah, a recent graduate of Glynn Academy, will be attending Georgia State University in the fall majoring in nursing. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse.
Zuri Patrick, a former graduate of Glynn Academy, a current student of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a 3.68 GPA, and a second year recipient of the scholarship is continuing to achieve her goal to become a physical therapist.
Pictured are Darrell Summers, hospital representative, from left; Isabella Antah, scholarship recipient; Seren Thomas-Jackson, scholarship recipient; Kierra King, scholarship recipient; Gwen Atkinson-Williams, scholarship committee chairperson; Carolyn Carver, scholarship committee member; and Sharon Blue Lee, Brunswick NAACP president. Not Pictured Zuri Patrick, scholarship recipient.