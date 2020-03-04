Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its monthly business meeting. The group continued its tradition of a “Mystery Man.” For February, P.J. Frenchi Blanchard was selected. Blanchard is one of longest serving members, being in the club 50-plus years. He told the club about how he came to Brunswick with the Navy and married a “Georgia peach.” Blanchard then asked Richard Glassen to tell about himself. Glassen was born in New Jersey and owned automotive repair business, he then sold his business and retired to St. Simons Island.
Pictured are George Barnhill, president, from left; Richard Glassen; Frenchi Blanchard; Randy Pifer, treasurer; and Bill Foster, vice-president.