Submitted by Julie Tharpe

Memory Matters clients were recently treated to a private concert by musicians, Luis Haza and Terry Readdick.

Pictured are Terry Readdick, from left, Julie Tharpe and Luis Haza.

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

With the tugboat Kurt Crosby pushing and the Crosby Star pulling, a dry dock barge carrying the last big chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray slid past a crowd gathered early Monday afternoon at the end of the St. Simons Pier.

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…