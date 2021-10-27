Submitted by Julie Tharpe
Memory Matters clients were recently treated to a private concert by musicians, Luis Haza and Terry Readdick.
Pictured are Terry Readdick, from left, Julie Tharpe and Luis Haza.
Despite living on St. Simons Island for more than a year, Siggy and Jim never got around to sampling the island’s night life until Monday.
With the tugboat Kurt Crosby pushing and the Crosby Star pulling, a dry dock barge carrying the last big chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray slid past a crowd gathered early Monday afternoon at the end of the St. Simons Pier.
The mighty Thor descended Thursday on the East River in Brunswick, but this is no spoiler alert for a certain Marvel comics movie sequel that also is being filmed locally.
Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…
A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…
Under tow by the tugboat Zion, the barge Julie B chugged Wednesday morning out of the St. Simons Sound with a double payload of Golden Ray ship wreckage totaling more than 6,000 metric tons.
