Submitted by JoAnn Davis
Glynn Middle School orchestra teacher Mary Pipkin was recently recognized for her 26 years of service at a concert by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra. Long-time classical music supporters Ted and JoAnn Davis created a $500 award in her honor which will be given, when appropriate, to a graduating senior who has benefited GIYO the most by being a strings advocate. This year’s inaugural award went to Glynn Academy graduating senior Brianna Milks, who donated more than 100 volunteer hours teaching strings at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School during the 2018-2019 school year.
Pictured are Noelia Caballero, music student; from left, Mary Pipkin, music teacher; Brianna Milks, scholarship winner; Sarah Weese, music student, and Robin Hunter, Glynn Middle School principal.