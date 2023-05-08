Submitted by Cindy Angelich
David Worthington, director of global relations of the New Room, Bristol, England recently presented Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum curator Anne Packard a print of the John Wesley equestrian statue in the Broadmead courtyard of John Wesley’s New Room in Bristol.
The New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world. Friends of Arthur J. Moore hosted Worthington on his Florida/Georgia lecture tour entitled, “Methodism Comes to America — The Bristol Connection.”
Seventy-five visitors enjoyed the lecture presented in Lovely Lane Chapel at Epworth By The Sea retreat and conference center followed by a meet and greet with the speaker at the museum.
Worthington, left, and Packard are pictured.