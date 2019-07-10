Muldowney tapped as Rotary district governor

Mike Muldowney was recently selected as district governor 2019-2020 of Rotary District 6920, which represents 63 Rotary Clubs in southeast Georgia. Muldowney and his family were recognized at the All Clubs District Conference on May 5. He began his new role on July 1.
Muldowney has been involved with the Rotary since 2001, when he joined the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island. He served on the club’s board of directors from 2005-2007, as club president from 2011-2012 and on the St. Simons Island Rotary Scholarship Fund from 2006 to 2015, becoming chair from 2009-2015. Muldowney has earned the recognition of Bruce/Tharpe Fellow for his contributions to the Scholarship Fund, in addition to being a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a Sustaining Member and a Will Watt Fellow.
Muldowney’s involvement with the Rotary has included co-chairing a literacy program in local Pre-K classes, organizing club socials, coordinating the Red Badge program, and assuming an integral role in organizing the Veterans Walk project on St. Simons Island. He and his wife Nancy were a GRSP (Georgia Rotary Student Program) Host Family in 2013-14, and Muldowney was a Trustee to GRSP from 2013-2017. Muldowney has also served as the 2018 District Conference Chair and as an assistant governor from 2015-2018.