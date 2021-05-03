Submitted by Sean Stewart
Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia’s Young Agents Committee recently wrapped up its largest charity event of the year with the Will Weston IV YAC Classic golf tournament at Sea Palms Golf Club on St. Simons Island. While the tournament has traditionally been held in Athens, the change of venue was certainly well received with over 130 golfers and all sponsorship levels filled. Risk Innovations was the tournament headline sponsor, and over 40 other industry partner sponsors provided entertainment, refreshments and contributed to the success of the event.
Young Agents Chairman and St. Simons Island resident Sean Stewart, of Turner & Associates in Brunswick, chose Morningstar Children & Family Services as the benefactor of the tournament.
The event raised more than $38,000 that will go directly to Morningstar to assist them in continuing their mission to support children from Glynn County and the rest of the state. Morningstar was founded in 1996 to provide residential and community counseling services to children, youth and their families.
Pictured are Sean Stewart, from left, Bruce Peddle, Carrie Cheeks and Beth VanDerbeck.