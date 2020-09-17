Submitted by Lisa Johnson
The Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation recently made a significant investment in the future of Morningstar Children and Family Services, a local nonprofit serving children with developmental disabilities through their residential program. Morningstar also serves local children through their community counseling services.
The charitable foundation granted funds to renovate the gymnasium, which serves as the hub of campus life on the 25-acre facility. With Tyson Construction serving as the general contractor, work has already begun and is slated to be complete by early fall.
Once the project is complete, the agency will hold a dedication ceremony in the renovated gym. The Morningstar team is hopeful the campus will be open to visitors by that time. Pictured are Hank Rowland, Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation trustee, from left; Julie Rowland, PillowGrace owner; and Beth VanDerbeck, Morningstar CEO.