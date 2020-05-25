Submitted by Laura Young
The staff at Moore Stephens Tiller LLC recently raised money and then matched it, to purchase, gift cards from local restaurants which they donated to Southeast Georgia Health System team members.
The gift cards were accompanied with a flyer that read: “Thank you for making a positive difference every day.”
To learn more about supporting Southeast Georgia Health System or expressing a gesture of gratitude for their team members, call 912-466-3360 or visit wearethefoundation.org.
Pictured are Southeast Georgia Health System team members.