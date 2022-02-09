Submitted by Joan Scarborough
Capt. Brian Mooney recently assumed Command of the Brunswick Senior Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol as Capt. Bob Speight completes his four-year tenure in that position.
Mooney graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada and spent 10 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force as an Air Navigator flying anti-submarine warfare missions on P3’s and shipborne Sea King Helicopters. Since joining Civil Air Patrol in 2014, he has served as the Administrative Officer for the Squadron, Check Pilot and Mission Check Pilot Instructor.
He has deployed to Puerto Rico on disaster relief missions twice and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award. Mooney flies Sundown Patrols and also provides cadet orientation flights. He moved to coastal Georgia in 2012 and when not volunteering, he is employed as an environmental manager with Rayonier Advanced Materials.
Pictured are Maj. Roy Scarborough, Group IV Commander, left, and Capt. Brian Mooney, Squadron Commander.