Submitted by Heather Heath
Members of the Halloween Monster Mash Bash committee recently met at Old City Hall, the setting for the joint fundraiser for Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and Glynn Visual Arts scheduled. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Attendees can dress in costume while enjoying food and drink. Tickets are $75 per person.
For tickets, visit glynnvisualarts.org or call 912-638-8770 or 912-262-6934.
Pictured are James Laurens, from left on the back row, and Gayle Egan, both Golden Isles Arts and Humanities board members. On the front row are Heather Heath, GIAH executive director, from left, Margie Harris and Rayea Pieschel, GIAH and GVA board members, and Susan Ryles, GVA executive director.