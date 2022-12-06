Submitted by Tiffany King
The Golden Isles Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America has formed a scholarship for veterans and their families at College of Coastal Georgia — the Golden Isles Chapter of Military Officers Association of America Endowed Scholarship.
College president Michelle Johnston, Ph.D, was recently presented with a check for the scholarship at the local chapter’s farewell luncheon in November. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is an active or retired member of the military, or is an immediate family member of someone active or retired from the military.
Pictured are Golden Isles Chapter of Military Officers Association of America member Col. Daryl Rabert (ret.), from left, College of Coastal Georgia president Michelle Johnston, and GIMOAA president LTC Dick James (ret.) recognize the chapter’s scholarship created at the college.