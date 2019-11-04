Militarily Speaking

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class, Christopher Lee Bunkley II, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas on Oct.18. A1C Bunkley completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. While in training, AIC Bunkley served as both an Element Leader and the Physical Training Monitor for his Flight. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward their Applied Science Degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
A1C Bunkley is the son of Jennifer Loy (Gary) of Brunswick and Christopher Bunkley of Pooler. He is the brother of Anslee Bunkley of Brunswick.
He is a 2016 graduate of Brunswick High School.