Brunswick native graduates from U.S. Army War College

Lt. Col. Roderick Life, U.S. Army, is set to graduate from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on July 24.

A Brunswick native, Life graduated from Glynn Academy in 1984 and from Valdosta State University in 1992 with a master’s in public administration with an emphasis in human resources. He is currently assigned to the 3D Medical Command Deployment Support at Enclave Gillem as the chief of global force management.

