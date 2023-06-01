Ethan F. Wilson of Brunswick recently graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in West Point, N.Y. He earned a degree in defense and strategic studies.
Wilson, a Brunswick High School graduate, is the son of retired MSgt. of the Air Force Timothy H. Wilson and Sarah F. Wilson, both of Brunswick.
His grandparents are Jim and Dot Francis and Linda Wilson both from Warrensville, N.C.
As a 2 Lt., Wilson will join the infantry, assigned to the 3rd brigade, 10th mountain division in Fort Polk, La.