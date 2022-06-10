Submitted by Brenda Hunt
Middle school students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently participated in the annual Fleet Reserve Essay Contest. Six student winners were announced and honored by members of Fleet Reserve Branch 248 and received certificates and gift cards. The contest required students to write a patriotic essay entitled “Why I Am Proud To Be An American.”
Winners in eighth grade were Maura Thomas, first place; Annie Holcomb, second place; and Rudra Patel, third place. Winners in seventh grade were Clara Easterlin, first place; Elizabeth Norris, second place and Charlie D’Amico, third place.
Pictured on the front row are Rudra Patel, from left, Annie Holcomb, Elizabeth Norris, Charles I. Starratt, Branch 248 president, Bill Huebner, Branch 248 secretary, Maura Thomas, Clara Easterlin, Charlie D’Amico, Kenneth Peltzmeyor, Branch 248 treasurer and Terry Mermann, Ph.D., school principal (back row). Not pictured is Leonard Vsetecka.