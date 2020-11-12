111620_winners2
Submitted by Jennifer Krouse

Local merchants recently decked out their windows with Halloween decor in hopes of winning the 2020 Spooktacular Window Contest, hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.

Local shoppers voted for their favorite window designs for the People’s Choice Award. The winner was Nautica Joe’s Cafe on Newcastle Street. The Village Oven on Union Street took first place and The Rose & Vine on Newcastle took second place. Pictured are winners Trent Taylor, left, and Hannah Harmon of Nautica Joe’s.

