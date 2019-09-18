Submitted by Patricia Porto
Returning from summer vacation, members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club gathered for their September meeting at Golden Corral restaurant.
The guest speaker was Melissa O’Halloran, executive director of Memory Matters. She talked about the organization, whose mission is to support, educate and enrich the lives of those who suffer from memory issues
For more information about the club or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com. Pictured is Lillie Smith, left, making a donation to Melissa O’Halloran, executive director of Memory Matters.