Submitted by J. Charles Collins
Melissa O’Halloran, executive director of Memory Matters, was the guest speaker at the Jekyll Island Rotary Club’s recent breakfast meeting. Memory Matters is a local nonprofit group whose mission is to provide support, education and enrichment for caregivers and persons with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease and other dementia related conditions. The organization’s services are free of charge and focus primarily on residents of Glynn and McIntosh counties. Pictured are Rotarian presenter Thorny Parker, left, and O’Halloran.