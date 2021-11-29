Submitted by Andrea Mickelson
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation recently presented a $60,000 grant to Memory Matters Glynn to support its mission of educating and enriching the lives of individuals dealing with memory issues and those caring for them.
Memory Matters in Brunswick provides free resources and social activities for persons with memory impairment, individual consultations and support groups in Glynn County. Pictured are Andrea Mickelson, from left, Brooke Baskin, Gail Cowan, Yolanda Neely, John Hartland, Julie Tharpe and Jordan Andrew.