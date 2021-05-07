Submitted by Debra Orr
Glynn County Farm Bureau office manager Debra Orr with Shaw McVeigh receiving GCFB 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Award. Orr, left, is pictured presenting the award to McVeigh.
Salvors let the cutting chain rip on the next section of that half-submerged scrap-metal heap in the St. Simons Sound on Thursday night.
Looking out over a crowd of about 100 at Brunswick’s observance of the National Day of Prayer Thursday, the Rev. Steve Temmer, coordinator of the event, noted the low turnout.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.
Water from a firefighter’s hose cascaded in sheets off of the tumbledown roof and onto the mountainous piles of soggy smoldering wood pellets Tuesday.
One person was killed and another wounded by Camden County Sheriff deputies executing a drug-related search warrant Tuesday morning.
It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.