The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston, recently held its dedication ceremony featuring the McIntosh County Shouters.
Phylicia Rashad was emcee, Bebe Winans sang the national anthem and Candace Glover from American Idol sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Obamas sent a video message.
Many other speakers were there, including senators, poets and other VIPs.
Pictured in the front row are Carolyn Palmer, from left, Carol Palmer, Erika Jordan, Rashad, Vanessa Carter and Carletha Sullivan. In the back row are L.C. Scott, Brenton Jordan, Dennis Wiley, Carla Jordan and Freddie Palmer.
Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.
The source of a petroleum leak in the East River in Brunswick is still a mystery more than four years after an investigation began into its cause.
With two swearing-in ceremonies this week, the Darien City Council is finally up to full strength again after working for months with no room to spare for a quorum.
City officials hope to alleviate the effects of flooding on residents on the east side of Brunswick by cleaning up and upgrading seven drainage outfalls into the marsh.
Artist Kevin Bongang led kids in an art workshop on Tuesday morning at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
Local public safety officials are reminding people ahead of the July 4th holiday that state and local laws dictate when the right times and where the right places are to light fireworks.
