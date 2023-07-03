070323_shouters
Buy Now

Submitted by Susan Durkes

The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston, recently held its dedication ceremony featuring the McIntosh County Shouters.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.