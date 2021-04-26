Submitted by Debra Orr
Jack McConnell recently received the Glynn County Farm Bureau 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Award. Farm bureau office manager Debra Orr, left, is pictured presenting the award to McConnell.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
A new campaign aims to raise awareness of the risks facing North Atlantic right whales and to educate Georgians about the wide-reaching impact their consumer choices can have.
Numerous downed trees, property damage and power outages resulted from the high winds of a passing thunderstorm Saturday afternoon in the south end of Brunswick, city Fire Chief Randy Mobley said.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick will soon begin construction on a new school building in downtown Brunswick.