Submitted by Susan Thornton
Mayor Cosby Johnson recently spoke at the monthly meeting of Women’s Voices of Glynn County (WVGC). He discussed city accomplishments while he’s been in office.
WVGC is a group of progressive women in Glynn County who support and aid initiatives that improve the social and equitable well-being of all citizens in our community by providing resources, volunteers, and advocacy.
Members will collaborated with Habitat in Humanity during its Outreach Sunday on May 24. For more information on meetings and outreach activities, contact Melinda Roughton at melindaennisroughton@gmail.com or Martha Dismer at marthadismer@gmail.com