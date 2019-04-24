By Lindsey Culpepper
The St. Francis Xavier Math Team recently competed in the Georgia Southern Math Tournament. One team tied for fifth place overall. Ryan Walsh, 8th grade, was fifth in the individual scores and Sam Norris, 8th grade, was number 12. Pictured on the front row are Michael Rutledge, from left, David Thompson, Ella Gaddis, Gianna Lombardi, Clare Rodriguez and Anastasia Barr.
On the second row are Sheila Krider, from left, Jackson Moore, Sam Norris, Jack Hunt, Ryan Walsh, Henry Thompson, Carson Ritola, Ivan Barr and Gary Larkins.