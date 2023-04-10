040323_mathteam
Buy Now

Submitted by Kelley Spaeder

The St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Math Team recently competed in the Georgia Southern Math Competition.

They placed fourth and 10th place overall. Jack Taylor placed second overall with a 170 individual score.

Pictured are teacher Sheila Krider, from left, EJ Buckley, Jenna Walsh, Elizabeth Norris, Cecilia Wheatley, Ethan Hamby, Sean Simpson, John Wessell, Carson Quesada, Jack Taylor, Roscoe Bailey, Julian Bors, Carter Murray, Cohen Murray, Joshua Adams, Gary Larkins, teacher, and McClain Hooper.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.