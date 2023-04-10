Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
The St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Math Team recently competed in the Georgia Southern Math Competition.
They placed fourth and 10th place overall. Jack Taylor placed second overall with a 170 individual score.
Pictured are teacher Sheila Krider, from left, EJ Buckley, Jenna Walsh, Elizabeth Norris, Cecilia Wheatley, Ethan Hamby, Sean Simpson, John Wessell, Carson Quesada, Jack Taylor, Roscoe Bailey, Julian Bors, Carter Murray, Cohen Murray, Joshua Adams, Gary Larkins, teacher, and McClain Hooper.