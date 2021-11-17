Submitted by Lorraine Aiken
Marsh’s Edge, a senior living community on St. Simons Island, is hosting its annual Silver Pen Writing Competition and is now accepting entries.
It will award three local high school seniors with cash prizes up to $2,500 to assist with their post-graduate plans. This year’s submissions are based on the topic: How has global warming affected your generation? What solutions would you like to see implemented to alleviate the impact on the future? How can you encourage others to take part in this change?
Marsh’s Edge parent company, Senior Living Communities, established the Silver Pen Writing Competition in 2012.
Submissions are now being accepted for the 2022 Silver Pen Awards and will continue through Feb. 11, 2022. Award recipients will be announced in the spring of 2022. High school seniors are encouraged to submit early. For the full rules and to submit an essay, visit www.silverpen-slc.com.