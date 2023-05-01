Submitted by Virginia Schroder
The winners of the 2023 Silver Pen Writing Competition were recently honored at a luncheon held at March’s Edge on St. Simons Island.
These talented students are seniors at local high schools and each of the winners received a monetary award.
The essay contest is sponsored annually by Senior Living Communities, which owns and operates Marsh’s Edge and 14 other retirement communities around the Southeast.
Pictured are Rawson Gordon, Silver Pen Committee chair, from left; third place winner Matti Neal of Glynn Academy; first place winner Suzanne Meyer of Glynn Academy; second place winner Olivia Sabatini of Frederica Academy; and Chris Thorpe, executive director of Marsh’s Edge.