Submitted by Lynda Houghton
Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts are holding a Girl Scout Information and Registration Day on at two locations for girls in kindergarten to 12th grade.
• In Brunswick, it will be held at the Golden Isles Church of God, located at 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
• On St. Simons Island, it will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
For more information about Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts, visit mogsu.org.