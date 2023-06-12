Submitted by Lynda Houghton
Last year, Girl Scouts from the Marshes of Glynn service unit attended the Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn.
Guided by Girl Scout Leaders Laura Pittman, Lynda Houghton and Margaret Laurens, senior and ambassador Girl Scouts from various troops used donated fabrics to sew their own costumes for the festival.
They recently attended the Georgia Renaissance Fair wearing their creations. Pictured on the front row are Abeni Horton, left, and Sabrina Briggs. On the back row are Llarizsol Rosales, from left, Lillianna Rosales, Kate Shinske, Amelia McLean, Zoe Meekison, Jameslee Spannuth, Ashley Clark and Pittman.