Local senior living community, Marsh’s Edge is currently accepting applicants for their annual Silver Pen Writing Competition. This writing competition will award three local high school seniors with scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500. This year, the essay topic is “Right now, you are nearing your high school graduation and preparing for your future. What do you want your legacy to be? What do you want to have accomplished?” Participants are required to submit an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words, application form and transcript.
Winners will be selected and invited to a dinner where they meet the judges and are recognized for their achievements. The winners will participate in a special ceremony where they are awarded their scholarship money, a framed certificate and an engraved silver pen with their name.
Entries must be received by Feb. 14, 2020. The complete rules, eligibility and submission information for The Silver Pen Competition are available on the official website, www.silverpen-slc.com.